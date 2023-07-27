Play Brightcove video

Almost one hundred and fifty children with special education needs in Northern Ireland still do not have a confirmed school placement for September. The Education Authority says it is continuing to work to increase the number of places available, but the families left in limbo say a lack of communication is causing huge anxiety. Daniel Hayes’ son Teddy doesn’t know where he’ll be attending school in September.

“We’ve been ringing everyday, we’ve been emailing, and I feel sorry for the call handlers dealing with it because nobody is picking up the phone and speaking to us,” he said. “The most recent call handler said he would maybe have to go into a mainstream school with a special needs unit, but it’s not going to be for him, it’s not going to be acceptable.” Michelle Montgomery’s son Harrison needs one to one special education support. He missed out on a P1 spot last year due to a lack of suitable places, and she’s worried the same thing might happen again this year. “It’s more worrying for us than frustrating because last year we were in the same shoes” she said. “We feel like it’s unfair for him that we’re having to fight for his basic human needs. ‘It’s only four weeks until kids start back at school and we’re not even getting responses from the Education Authority.” In response, an Education Authority spokesperson said, “All children with a statement of Special Educational Needs and/or disability (SEND) had a named placement identified for the September 2022 academic year. ‘We cannot comment on individual cases. However, the Education Authority (EA) is working to ensure all children with a statement of SEND receive a placement which fully meets their needs to ensure that they are happy, learning and succeeding, and this remains our top priority. ‘Parents/carers of children with a statement of SEND with any concerns are encouraged to contact their Link Officer directly or the SEND Helpline which is open Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm on 028 9598 5960. Further information is available on our website: https://www.eani.org.uk/parents/special-educational-needs-sen/sen-contact-details “

