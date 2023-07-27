Potentially toxic blue-green algae has been detected at Magilligan Point in Co Londonderry.

Beach users have been urged not to enter the water 'as a precautionary measure'.

Pet owners have also been asked to ensure that their animals do not have access to the water, and that dogs should be kept on a lead and away from the tide line.

It can cause illness in humans and animals, and there has been a number of dog deaths due to the Algae.

Several beaches along the north coast were red-flagged earlier this month following the detection of the potentially toxic algae.

In a post on social media, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council confirmed that blue-green algae has not been confirmed in any other surrounding locations, including Benone Strand.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.