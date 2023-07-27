Ireland's place at next year's T20 World Cup is guaranteed without them needing to step on to the field as their Europe Region Qualifier against Germany was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Having beaten Italy, Denmark, Austria, and Jersey in their previous four matches, Ireland needed only to avoid defeat to make sure of a spot in the West Indies and United States next summer.

Overnight rain at Edinburgh's Goldenacre Sports Ground led to a cancellation on Thursday morning and the point was all Ireland required to guarantee a top-two spot in the Regional Final group.

"While it's true that we'd rather have achieved qualification on the field, we're delighted to have achieved our primary objective of qualifying for next year's T20 World Cup," said Ireland captain Paul Stirling.

"We came to Scotland with a clear plan and style of play we wanted to implement and I think we delivered on that front."

Ireland - who reached the Super 12 stage in last year's T20 World Cup, where they beat eventual champions England - face Scotland in their final qualifier on Friday to determine the winner of the tournament outright.

"We'll celebrate job done this afternoon, but there is a trophy on the line," added Stirling, who was part of the Ireland side that missed out on qualification for this year's 50-over World Cup.

"We are keen to continue that winning momentum going into (a three-match T20 series against) India next month."

