Police issue scammer warning after reports of £25,000 losses

Police in Derry City & Strabane are urging people to be wary of scammers after reports of losses of around £25,000.Two reports were made to police on Wednesday.

It was reported first that a man tricked the person he called on July 19 into believing he was police and to transfer money to help with an investigation.

In a second report made, a man claimed to be from a bank and convinced the person he called to transfer money.

Police say a line of enquiry, at this time, is both reports are linked. Inspector Craig said: “Consequently, a significant amount of money has been lost, which is really distressing for those impacted.

"They believed the person calling them was genuine.

"They trusted the man they spoke with, but he exploited their trust in the most cruel and despicable manner.

"It is appalling, and those impacted will need time and support to recover.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have had a similar experience, and believes it to have been a scam, but has not reported it to do so now."This means we can build a picture of offending and identify a pattern, or patterns, which could prove crucial in apprehending those responsible,” said Inspector Craig.

“It's never too late to make a report to police, to your bank or building society, or Action Fraud. There is lots of advice available to help and protect you and your money against scammers.” Inspector Craig stresses police officers, civil servants or bank officials will never call out of the blue and ask for money to be withdrawn or transferred.“If you receive a call like this out of the blue, it's a scam and you must terminate the call immediately,” says Inspector Craig.

“Fraudsters can be extremely convincing and use a variety of scenarios to convince people they’re genuine, which is why being aware of this type of crime is crucial.

"It's also important if you have older relatives, talk to them about scams to raise awareness, and reassure them help is available.

"Having a conversation about how to stop these criminals could make all the difference.”

