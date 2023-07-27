Play Brightcove video

Cost of pandemic response in NI estimated to have reached over £7.79bn, Audit Office report says

The cost of responding to the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland is estimated to have reached more than £7.79 billion, a new Audit Office report has found. The report said that lessons needed to be learnt from the pandemic spending to ensure that Stormont departments are well placed to deal with similar situations in the future. Auditor general, Dorinnia Carville, has published the third in a series of overview reports summarising the Northern Ireland Executive's expenditure in response to the public health emergency.

Sinéad O'Connor: Tributes paid to singer-songwriter who had 'the voice of an angel'

Tributes have been paid to singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor who has died aged 56. Born in Dublin, she was best known for her song Nothing Compares 2 U, which was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards. She released 10 studio albums across a career spanning more than 30 years.

Criminal probe launched into police chief Will Kerr amid serious sexual offence allegations

A criminal investigation has been launched following allegations of serious sexual offences against the chief constable of Devon and Cornwall Police. Will Kerr, who joined the force in December 2022, was suspended by Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Alison Hernandez earlier today (26 July). He was previously an assistant chief constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Banning alcohol ads would have little impact on consumption, think tank says

Banning the advertising of alcohol would have little impact on its consumption, a think tank has said.

A report by The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) - Alcohol Advertising: What does the evidence show? - examined studies that looked at how marketing alcohol affected demand.

It said alcohol advertising "varies enormously" across Europe and some countries, including the UK, take "a more liberal approach".

Belfast campaign launches with new colourful bins to boost recycling on-the-go

Bright colourful bins have been installed in Belfast city centre as well as a number of public parks.

The three-month trial will make it as easy as possible for residents and visitors to recycle plastic bottles and cans and therefore improve recycling rates.

