An 87-year-old woman has died following a crash involving a rally car in Co Down.

Police received a report at around 5.15pm on Saturday 22 July that a BMW rally car had collided with a Fiat Panda in the Slievenaboley Road area of Ballyward.

In a statement, the PSNI said one woman died and three others were injured.

They said: "Two men and a woman were also taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Officers would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1239 22/07/23."

