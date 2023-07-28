The returning Belfast Pride parade is set to be the largest the city has ever witnessed, organisers have said.

The annual event has received more parade applications than ever, with over 250 groups taking part.

This represents a 25% increase in the number of participants on last year.

The theme for this year's Pride event is ‘Stand By Your Trans’.

The Pride Parade will be led by trans, non-binary and gender diverse people and their families along with other allies and support organisations.

Over 70,000 people attended the Belfast Pride Parade 2022.

Organisers say the Belfast Pride parade, which started in 1991, has grown to be the largest single parade in Northern Ireland.

Kirsty Mulholland, Co- Chair of Belfast Pride commented: “This year’s Festival has been amazing, and I would like to thank everyone who has been involved.

"I look forward to walking on our streets in the biggest Pride parade ever.

"The ever-growing support for Belfast Pride and the inclusion of the diverse groups and communities from across Northern Ireland shows the important role Belfast Pride plays in making Belfast the city we all know and love."

John O’Doherty, Co-Chair of Belfast Pride commented: “With over 250 groups registered for the Belfast Pride Parade, 2023 promises to be the biggest Belfast Pride Parade ever showing the ever-increasing support for LGBTQIA+ equality in Belfast and across Northern Ireland.

"Belfast Pride and the Belfast Pride festival are unapologetically trans inclusive.

"For over 50 years the international pride movement has fought to increase visibility, awareness, and support for LGBTQIA+ people while challenging hatred and intolerance in all its guises.

"Our movement is founded and rooted in shared ideas of challenging the binaries of gender, attraction, and identity, inclusive of all genders and sexual orientations.

"Transphobia, biphobia, homophobia, sexism, and misogyny are all rooted in the same ideology – and we cannot successfully end one without bringing an end to them all."

