There are concerns about the presence of potentially toxic blue-green algae at East Strand and West Strand in Portrush.

RNLI Lifeguards, in conjunction with Causeway Coast and Glens Council, have red flagged both beaches following advice from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) due to 'concerns about the presence of potentially toxic blue green algae.'

RNLI lifeguards use red flags to issue specific warnings or advise against swimming and other activities in and on the water when there are concerns.

The algae can cause illness in humans and animals, and there has been a number of dog deaths due to the Algae.

Several beaches along the north coast were red-flagged earlier this month following the detection of the potentially toxic algae.

The potentially toxic algae was most recently detected on Thursday at Magilligan Point in Co Londonderry.

DAERA is monitoring the situation with stakeholders including the Causeway Coast and Glens Council.

Any concerns should be reported to DAERA through the Emergency Pollution Hotline on 0800 807060 or at Emergency-Pollution@daera-ni. gov.uk.

DAERA and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council have been approached for comment.

