Housing markets where homes cost over £300,000 'more exposed to price falls'

Prices for homes in Belfast fell on average by 1.2% over the last year.

Zoopla said areas where average house prices are more than £300,000 may be more exposed to falls in property values.

Its report said: "Some four in five (80%) local markets (or postal areas) currently registering annual price falls have average prices over £300,000."

The report added: "Higher house prices mean larger mortgages, bigger deposits and a higher household income required to buy a home.

"The more the income needed to buy increases, the more households are priced out of the market, which reduces demand and pushes prices lower."

The website said there is "a clear split" between trends in southern England and elsewhere.

The report said: "Higher mortgage rates have a greater impact on buying power in southern England where house prices are highest.

"The barriers to first-time buyers are also greater, weakening demand from buyers who support the bottom end of housing chains."

Across the whole of the UK, annual house price inflation was running at 0.6% in June 2023, down from 9.6% in June 2022, Zoopla said.

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said: "Higher mortgage rates have hit home buyer demand once again after a sustained improvement over the spring as mortgage rates fell to 4%.

"House prices increased slightly over the last three months to June but higher mortgage rates and weaker demand mean we expect a return of modest price falls in (the second half of 2023).

"Overall we expect prices to be 5% lower by the end of the year, still 15% higher than pre pandemic levels.

"The impact of higher mortgage rates is far from uniform across the country. It all depends on housing affordability in local housing markets.

"Activity levels and prices in southern England have been hit hardest by higher borrowing costs while the most affordable parts of the UK continue to see prices rising slowly."

