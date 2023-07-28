A man has been arrested by police investigating a fire at a premises in the Bank Street area of Belfast.

Officers received a report of a fire at around 4.40am on Wednesday.

It is believed a bin was set alight, which spread to a gazebo and a store.

Police attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

The man, 37, remains in police custody.

In a post on social media, seafood restaurant Mourne Seafood said: "Unfortunately our outside area will be closed for the foreseeable future.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.