Residents have escaped injury in a fire in Londonderry, which police are treating as arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at a flat on Dungiven Road just before 6.45pm on Thursday.

No injuries were reported but extensive damage was caused to the property.

Detective Sergeant Gingell from Strand Road Criminal Investigation Branch said: "I want to thank the member of public who raised the alarm.

"Had it not been for their actions, and the swift response from NIFRS colleagues, we could be dealing with a very different situation today. "Our appeal today is for anyone with information about the fire to get in touch with us on 101, quoting reference number 1760 of 27/07/23."

