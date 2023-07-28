Play Brightcove video

A homeless service provider in Belfast has told UTV it "would have been very difficult" to continue operating during the Covid-19 pandemic if it had not been for the support of the Belfast Asian Women's Academy.

BAWA, which has around 200 members, was established four years ago and since then has been helping those most in need.

"They came with food donations and food parcels and everything you can thing of and they came at a time when we were really struggling." said Liz Rocks from Belfast's Homeless Service.

"It was at a time when we weren't sure how our centre was going to continue with the service.

"They're a small group and, although they're a small group, they do a lot of work and take on challenges that other people wouldn't do," added Ms Rocks.

Founder and chair of BAWA, Ana Chandran explained how the organisation came to exist.

"Being an Asian woman in Belfast - Belfast is great. That's why I stayed here, but there are challenges as well," she said.

"One of the challenges I faced is progression within my career.

"I struggled to progress and that's when I got the inspiration to start BAWA and the more I speak to professional women from an Asian background, I get to know that I'm not alone.

"That's why we all stick together to try and fix the problem.

"We've come here, this is our home now, we are reaching out and addressing society issue for example, homeless.

"In the last few years homelessness has just risen. When I came here for the first time I never saw anyone sleeping on the street, but it's changed now and we want to address this issue as well as this is our home."

BAWA continue to make regular food donations to Belfast's Homeless Service and are keen for others to also get involved.

"Come and join BAWA as BAWA ladies rock," said Ms Chandran.

"We are known to be the fabulous fun group."

