Three people have been charged in connection with the discovery of suspected cannabis worth £1m hidden within divan beds in a vehicle in Belfast Harbour last year.

The charges follow searches in the North East of England and Newry conducted by police.

The search operation was in relation to the seizure of £1m worth of cannabis in the Belfast Harbour area on 20 December 2022.

A vehicle was stopped and searched, which led to the drugs being recovered.

The cannabis had been vacuum packed and concealed within divan beds inside the vehicle.

A 39-year-old man, arrested in Newry, and a 39-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both arrested in England, have been charged with being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs.

They are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court next month.

