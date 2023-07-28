Three people have been charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

The 35-year-old woman and two men, aged 29 and 26, also face charges of controlling prostitution for gain and money laundering offences.

They were arrested in Belfast on Thursday by detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit in a joint operation with Romanian authorities.

It focused on the activities of a group suspected of trafficking young Romanian women throughout Northern Ireland for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

The 29-year-old man has also been reported to the Public Prosecution Service for paying for sexual services.

They are all due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning, 29 July.

