Emma Patterson has the headlines in Northern Ireland on Friday 28th July.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to be questioned at the Infected Blood Inquiry

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be questioned over the long delays to paying compensation to the victims of the contaminated blood scandal as he appears before the official inquiry.

Campaigners hope the former health secretary will commit to setting aside the funds to compensate the thousands affected by the scandal dating back decades.

Mr Hunt will be quizzed at the Infected Blood Inquiry on Friday afternoon after Rishi Sunak was heckled and laughed at when insisting they were working quickly to deliver the payments.

Belfast house prices fall by 1.2%

Prices for homes in Belfast fell on average by 1.2% over the last year.

Zoopla, who carried out the UK-wide report, said that higher mortgage rates and reduced demand have contributed to areas where prices have fallen.

The company added they expect prices to fall "modestly" through the rest of this year, but remain above pre-pandemic levels.

Vigil held in central Dublin for Sinead O’Connor as tributes paid to 'beautiful soul'

A crowd gathered outside the Wall of Fame in Dublin to pay their respects to the "beautiful soul" of Sinead O’Connor.

Those gathered in Temple Bar spoke about the influence her music had on their lives and called for her death to "light an absolute fire under all of us" to tackle how mental health and children are treated in Ireland.

O’Connor died on Thursday aged 56.

2023 Belfast Pride parade to be the largest the city has ever seen, say organisers

The Belfast Pride parade is set to be the largest the city has ever witnessed, organisers have said. The annual event returns on Saturday. Last year, 200 groups registered to take part in the parade.

