A man is in a critical condition in hospital after a three-car crash in Londonderry.

The crash happened just before 7:30pm on Friday evening near the Altnagelvin roundabout.

A Skoda Superb, a Nissan Qashqai and a Toyota Avensis were involved in collision.

The Fire and Rescue Service, the Ambulance service and the PSNI all attended the scene.

The driver of the Skoda was taken to hospital, and is in a critical condition.

The two other drivers sustained minor injuries.

The road was closed to traffic on Friday, but has now reopened.

The Police are asking for anyone with witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of it, to contact them and and quote reference number 1838 of 28/07/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.