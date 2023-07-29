A man has denied starting the fire that destroyed part of a popular Belfast seafood restaurant.

David Adams, 37, appeared before a district judge on Saturday facing one count of arson after flames gutted the outside dining area at the Mourne Seafood Bar in the city centre.

Adams, of no fixed address, said he understood the charge as he stood in the dock at Belfast Magistrates' Court before judge John Meehan.

A police constable told the court she could connect the accused to the charge.

Three men were seen on CCTV entering the partially covered outdoor dining area at about 3.30am on Wednesday, the court was told.

They stayed for about 35 minutes.

Flames were seen coming from the dining area about 20 minutes after they left the area.

A police officer who knows Adams from his neighbourhood policing role identified him in CCTV footage, the court heard.

Adams was arrested in nearby Castle Place, the judge was told.

Adams was in the area of the restaurant before the fire and had been drinking on the street, the court heard.

The officer said Adams told police in an interview he had gone into the dining area to shield from the rain and to sit down due to an issue with his legs.

Adams denies starting any fire, either intentionally or unintentionally, the judge was told.

The accused said he would properly extinguish any cigarette he was smoking, the court heard.

A defence solicitor said: "There is no evidence that my client started the fire."

The accused was granted bail of £250 on the condition he does not approach the injured party or any witnesses and resides at an address outside Belfast agreed by police.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.