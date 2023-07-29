Play Brightcove video

Human Trafficking Court appearance

Three people have been remanded in custody on Saturday charged with human trafficking for sexual exploitation and brothel keeping.

The charges come after a police operation earlier this week targeting trafficking and modern slavery.

Kilkeel road collision

One man is a serious condition in hopistal after one vehicle traffic collision in Kilkeel earlier today.

The incident occured on the Newry road area of the town around 9:30am. Two men were taken to hospital for treatment for treatment.

A man aged in his twenties was arrested and remains in police custody.

Mourne Seafood Arson

A man has appeared in court charged with an arson attack on a popular Belfast restaurant.

David Adams, 37, who has no fixed address, was accused of one count of arson after Mourne Seafood Bar was gutted by a fire earlier this week.

Mr Adams denied the charges and was granted bail.

Largest ever Belfast Pride

Belfast was a rainbow on Saturday afternoon as tens of thousands took to the street for the annual pride parade.

It was the biggest ever - with 25% more people joining in the march than last year.

Sheep Shearing Record

It's shear delight for a Co Tyrone man has smashed the Irish sheep shearing record this afternoon.

And it was no close shave for Tom Perry, as he overtook over the previous total of 708 lambs shaved with 2 hours to spare.

He had been preparing for the record attempt for months, with a special diet and workout regime.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.