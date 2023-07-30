Police are appealing for information after a crash outside of Enniskillen on Saturday.

The crash occured just before 12:45pm on the Derrygonnelly Road.

A mini-bus and a van were invovled in the crash, and three people were taken to hospital for treatment for injuries.

None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

Police attended the scene of the crash along with members of other emergency services, and the road was closed for a time before reopening.

The PSNI are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information, including dashcam footage, to get in contact with them.

