A home in Newry has suffered extensive damage following a reported arson attack.

The attack, which caused a leak in an external gas pipe, occured around 4:40am on Sunday morning in Stream Street

The police and the Fire and Rescue Service believe the ignition of the fire was deliberate.

The residents of the proprety managed to evacuate safely from the home and the fire was extinguished.

The police say, however, that without the Fire Service responding so "swiftly", the fire and gas leak could've threatend the lives of people in neighbouring properties.

Detective Sergeant Dougherty of the PSNI said, " We are treating this report as arson with intent to endanger life and our enquiries are continuing.

"We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area, to get in touch."

