Play Brightcove video

Police investigate suspected hate crime

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime after a man used a public address system in Belfast city centre to make comments ahead of the Belfast Pride parade on Saturday.

Social media footage of the incident has been been widely shared, and the PSNI say that officers were present at the scene and gathered evidence on body worn cameras.

Newry Arson

Police say a deliberate fire in Newry threatened the lives of the residents and neighbours.

A property in Stream Street was attacked around twenty to five pm on Sunday morning, and the blaze damaged a gas pipe causing a leak which police say could have been catastrophic.

They're treating it as arson with intent to endanger life, and are asking for anyone with information to come forward.

Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder charity walk

A Belfast dad has been walking to the city's biggest football stadia today to raise awareness for foetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Andy Loughran's adoptive daughter has the condition - he wants to warn of the potential consequences of drinking during pregnancy.

Dublin reclaim All-Ireland Championship

Gaelic football and Dublin are the 2023 All Ireland Champions after a showpiece that went right down to the wire;.

Two titans of the game clashed at Croke Park; defending champions Kerry lost out by just 2 points to a Dublin team who have dominated the last decade of the championship.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.