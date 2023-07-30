Police say they are aware of a video in which a man is addressing crowds at Belfast Pride, and that they are investigating it as a potential hate crime.

The incident happened on Saturday as tens of thousands flocked to the city centre for the annual parade.

In the clip circulating on social media, a man is heard making comments about homosexuality on Royal Avenue using a microphone and speaker system while several police officers look on.

Superintendent Christian Bradley said: “Police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a male using a public address system in the Royal Avenue area of the city on Saturday, 29th July prior to the Belfast Pride Parade."Officers were present at the scene and gathered evidence on Body Worn video. This footage is being reviewed by investigators.The incident is being treated as a hate crime.”

