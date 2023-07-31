Almost 90 drivers may have filled their cars with a mix of petrol and diesel due to an error at a Kildare filling station.

Circle K said up to 87 customers that visited the Kill North service station on the northbound lane of the N7 between 2pm and 7pm on Saturday may be affected by “an isolated incident”.

The fuel chain said diesel was inadvertently delivered into the station’s underground petrol storage tank.

In a statement, the company said: “Having reviewed CCTV and sales data, we know up to 87 customers may have been impacted by this issue.

“As soon as the issue became apparent, petrol pumps at the forecourt were immediately closed and Circle K launched an investigation to establish how this occurred.”

Circle K said the issue has been resolved and all pumps at the forecourt are now operating as normal.

The company said it would like to apologise to all affected customers.

It has established a dedicated hotline to support costumers in “rectifying any problems they may have with their vehicles”.

“We are ready to assist impacted customers to resolve any issues as quickly as possible and would like to assure them that we will assist them with any potential claim.”

Any driver that believes they were affected by the fuel mix can email talk2us.support@circlekeurope.com or call 087 1034125, 01 2028768, 01 2028762, or 01 2028888

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.