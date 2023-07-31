Play Brightcove video

Dublin captain James McCarthy believes Sunday's All-Ireland triumph over Kerry is the sweetest of them all.

McCarthy is no stranger to picking up All-Ireland winning medal, Sunday's was his ninth becoming one of only three players to have done so alongside his Dublin teammates Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons.

"It's undoubtedly the most special All-Ireland I've won, to comeback after being knocked down twice and a few people ruling us out and saying that our time has passed.

I knew we were still good enough to win it, we just needed to get a few pieces together to drive a few lads on a get better including myself."

Michael Fitzsimons, Stephen Cluxton and James McCarthy are the first players to win nine All-Ireland medals Credit: Inpho

The Dubs ran out 1-15 to 1-13 winners against the Kingdom in front of a capacity crowd at Croke Park.

Much had been discussed prior to the game about the match up between Fitzsimons and Kerry's prolific forward David Clifford and McCarthy heaped praise on his Dublin teammate for nullifying the Kingdom's star man.

"Look at what Mick did today, mission impossible some would say but for him to go one on one with David Clifford all day, I've played with him a long time, he's an incredible player, he's like glue on his man, that was special today."

