Proud football fans cheered on the Irish national team as they secured their first-ever point in the Fifa Women’s World Cup in a bittersweet end to the 2023 campaign.

Ireland drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the teams’ final game of the group, a result which saw the latter progress to the knockout stages.

Going into the game, Ireland were unable to qualify for the round of 16 but Irish fans were still hoping the team could leave the stadium in Brisbane, Australia, with a positive result.

A combination of damp conditions in Dublin, the team’s already determined exit from the tournament and late-morning kick-off contributed to a reduced turnout at Dalymount Park.

However, dozens of fans of all ages showed up to the covered seating to watch the game on a big screen.

The home stadium of Bohemian FC hosted free events for all of Ireland’s group games and Monday’s gathering featured face painting and inflatable goalposts.

Fans wearing green and waving Irish flags gasped and cheered in the back-and-forth game which saw many opportunities but ultimately lacked goals.

Although there was some nail biting and holding of breath, supporters were more reflective on the World Cup campaign as a whole rather than Monday’s showing.

Bohemian FC chief operating officer Daniel Lambert said qualifying for the World Cup will help promote the women’s game.

“For an Irish team, getting to a World Cup is the achievement, I think it’s fair to say.

“I don’t think that’s lacking ambition, we’ve only recently seen proper investment in the women’s game.

“There’s been great strides made but we still are a small country.

“The game is growing rapidly so I think getting there is a brilliant achievement and great for young girls here today to see their heroes on a big screen, something they haven’t seen before, and hopefully that can be built on in future tournaments.”

As a draw solidified in the closing moments, the gathered fans were undeterred as they rose to their feet and sang: “Stand up for the girls in green!”

Ten-year-olds Maeve Jolley and Charlotte Walsh said their favourite player was captain Katie McCabe but added the whole team was “amazing”.

Veronica Crosby said it was fantastic for young girls and boys to see the Ireland team play in the World Cup.

She said: “I just think they can go out of the championship with their heads held high.

“People have this image of women being high-heeled and helpless and they’re challenging that and showing women are really strong.

“They’re brave, they’re powerful. Go Ireland!”

Supporter Jack Fahy said it was great to see the Ireland team play at the World Cup level.

He said: “They got their first goal, their first point and they just have to build on that in four years’ time and get their first World Cup win.”

