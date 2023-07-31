A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to the murders of two men in Sligo last year.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the town last April.

Mr Moffitt was a prominent businessman and a Fine Gael activist while Mr Snee was a retired care assistant.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, left, and Michael Snee, 58, were both from Sligo Credit: Garda/PA

On Monday, Yousef Palani, 23, of Markievicz Heights, Sligo, pleaded guilty to the murder of Mr Moffitt at Cartron Heights in the town on April 10, 2022, and the murder of Mr Snee at City View, Connaughton Road on April 12.

Appearing before the Central Criminal Court, Palani also pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to another man, Anthony Burke, in an incident at Cleveragh Road, Sligo on April 9, 2022.

The accused had been due to go on trial later this year.

A sentence hearing has now been listed for October 23.

Last year after the killings, vigils were held across the island of Ireland to remember the two men and to show solidarity against homophobia.

A minutes noise was held in a vigil in Belfast to symbolise the need for the voices of LGBT people to be heard.

