Police injured after car rammed in County Armagh

Two police officers have been injured after their car was rammed in Crossmaglen in County Armagh.

It happened after they were trying to stop a car being driven suspiciously on Cullaville Road on Sunday night.

A red Hyundai i20 failed to stop before being driven into the police car.

One of the officers was taken to hospital for treatment to a back injury.

"This type of reckless and cowardly behaviour places members of the public and our officers at risk of serious harm and we are lucky not to be dealing with more serious injuries," Insp Adam Corner said.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen red Hyundai i20 in the area, or who may have any information as to the driver or dash-cam footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police."

