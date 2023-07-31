Play Brightcove video

Questions have been raised over the PSNI's response to a speech by a preacher in Belfast ahead of the annual Pride parade.

Police are investigating and treating the incident as a hate crime.Alliance Belfast City Councillor Micky Murray said he will be meeting with the Assistant Chief Constable on Wednesday to discuss his concerns and seek reassurances that homophobia and hate crimes are being taken seriously by the PSNI.

This comes after a street preacher was recorded making offensive comments towards the LGBTQ+ community over a microphone system in the city centre on Saturday ahead of Belfast Pride."Belfast Pride is the biggest, brightest, most inclusive parade in our city. So, it was utterly depressing to hear the hateful messages being preached by people who proclaim to be Christians on Saturday,'' Mr Murray said.

''In my view, what was being preached constituted a hate crime and members of the public were visibly and audibly outraged by it," he added.

The Balmoral councillor said he would be raising his concerns with senior officers later this week: "I’m due to meet with the Assistant Chief Constable on Wednesday. I will be raising my concerns and seeking reassurance that homophobia and hate crimes are being taken seriously."

''On a day when our LGBTQ+ community is supposed to be at its safest, we have a small minority stirring up hatred, arousing fear, and inciting violence.''

It has also been reported that someone approached the preacher and ripped up a Bible in front of him and also that, separately, he was spat at.

In a statement, the PSNI said: "Police can confirm that as part of the investigation, we are reviewing the actions and behaviours of a number of individuals."

The alleged hate crime incident ahead of Saturday's Belfast Pride parade was captured on video and police said they were aware of the footage on social media.

PSNI Superintendent Christian Bradley said officers attended the scene on Royal Avenue and gathered evidence using their body-worn video.

Mr Bradley said: "Police are aware of a video circulating on social media showing a male using a public address system in the Royal Avenue area of the city on Saturday July 29 prior to the Belfast Pride Parade.

"Officers were present at the scene and gathered evidence on body-worn video.

"This footage is being reviewed by investigators. The incident is being treated as a hate crime."

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Belfast as the city's largest ever Pride parade took place on Saturday.

