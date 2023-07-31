Red flag warnings about dangerous algae on Northern Ireland beaches have been lifted.

The unsafe for bathing warnings were put in place at beaches in Portrush after the toxic algae was found at the town's harbour.

On Monday, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council said the flags had been removed at the East Strand and West Beach.

The council said in a Facebook post: "Further to the identification of blue-green algae at Portrush Harbour and subsequent sampling by Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs officials, council is providing notification that the precautionary advice given to the public over the weekend, to avoid water based activities, has been withdrawn.

"In consultation with RNLI, council can confirm that the red flags at Portrush East and West Strands have been removed.

"Members of the public are reminded that if they are at a river, lake or the sea and suspect there is blue-green algae, they should report it through the Bloomin’ Algae App."

Earlier in the month beaches were closed to swimmers at Portstewart, Castlerock and Benone for several days.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.