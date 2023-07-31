Two men are in hospital after being stabbed during an altercation outside a bar last night.

The incident occurred in Dervock, Ballymoney, on Sunday 30 July.

Detective Sergeant Colhoun said: “At approximately 9.50pm, we received a report that two men had been stabbed during an altercation outside a bar in the Carncullagh Road area of the town.

“Both men were taken to hospital where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

“The suspect made off from the scene.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or to anyone who may have CCTV, dash-cam or other footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1827 of 30/07/23."

TUV Causeway councillor Allister Kyle: “I am disappointed to hear of a double stabbing last night in Dervock, an area that is usually very quiet.

“I am aware the PSNI are investigating it and believe everyone who has information should come forward fully cooperate with them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.