Play Brightcove video

A statue of Frederick Douglass, a former slave turned statesman, has been unveiled in Lombard Street in Belfast city centre.

Douglass was born into slavery, but managed to escape in 1838 and went on to become a national leader of the abolitionist movement in America, known for his eloquent speeches and writings.

He first visited Belfast in 1845 at the invitation of the Belfast Anti-Slavery Society and returned for a second visit in 1846.

Belfast is the first place in Europe to commemorate him with a statue.

The unveiling has however prompted criticism of Belfast City Council, as representatives of the African and Caribbean Support Organisation NI say their community was not involved in the project.

Rev Dr Livingstone Thompson said, the Chair of ACSONI, said “I think because of the council’s own lack of diversity and ignorance, the idea of engaging with a community who are black and who are concerned about the same issues as Frederick Douglass; the fact that it did not occur to them to do that, we had to insist to them that we would have someone from this organisation speaking today.

‘They were proceeding as if we did not exist and that’s just a lack of understanding of the very issues which are associated with emancipation in general and the struggle of black people in particular.”

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Ryan Murphy, said the council had taken ACSONI’s comments on board and remain committed to promoting diversity and inclusion.

“This is going to be the start of a process for us, getting the statue up and running following a proposal and notice of motion that came through the council,” he said.

‘If there’s an engagement programme that we can put in place after it, that’s something that we should be doing.

‘We should be talking to people and when we’re hearing about the experiences they have today; refugees and asylum seekers, new citizens coming to Belfast, some of the experiences they’re having, I think when they reflect on that it’s important for us to listen.

‘One of the commitments I gave when I started my tenure was that I would be a mayor for all the citizens of Belfast.

‘I’ve had a number of different engagements with people from different ethnic minority backgrounds and some of those community organisations.

‘We will be engaging with them; I can give that commitment.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.