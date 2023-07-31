Police are becoming increasingly concerned about three missing young people who may be together.

The missing youngsters, from the Holywood and Downpatrick areas, have sparked an urgent PSNI appeal on social media.

In a statement, police said: "Shown is Lucy Spence who is 5ft 5ins tall, slim build, dark brown hair with blonde streaks, last seen wearing grey bottoms and hoodie.

"Faye McMaster is described as 157cms tall, slim build with dark shoulder length hair. Last seen wearing a peach-coloured hoodie, black leggings, white socks and black sliders."Sean Carr is described as slim build, short fair hair, brown eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie and black shorts."They added: "These persons may all be present together.

"If you know the whereabouts of these persons, please get in touch through 101 so we can check on their welfare."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.