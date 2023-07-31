Play Brightcove video

SUSPECTED HATE CRIME

Police are investigating a suspected hate crime in Belfast after a man used a microphone to make remarks about members of the LGBTQ+ community ahead of Belfast Pride on Saturday. Later, thousands gathered for the biggest parade in the event's 30 year history.

More than 250 groups took part, an increase of 25 per cent on last year.

ARSON

Police say a suspected arson attack in Newry was almost catastrophic when an exterior gas pipe was damaged.

Residents managed to evacuate the property in Stream Street after a deliberate fire was started yesterday morning.

DAISY HILL SOS

The campaign group "SOS Daisy Hill Hospital committee" is launching a new plan in its drive to protect services at the Newry Hospital.

The Southern Trust launched a plan to stabilise services at the under-pressure hospital in June.

