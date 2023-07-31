An MLA has called for improved safety measures on a Co Down road.

Colin McGrath posted a video showing a number of cars spinning out of control and crashing in Co Down.

In one of the collisions, a section of a garden wall belonging to a Downpatrick home is destroyed.

The SDLP South Down representative called on the Department for Infrastructure to add additional safety measures on the Bonecastle Road in the town.

He said: "I’ve been trying to convince the Department for Infrastructure that we need additional safety measures on the Bonecastle Road.

"When will they get the hint?"

The Department for Infrastructure has been contacted for comment.

