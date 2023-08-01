17th Belfast Mela promises nine-day celebration

Play Brightcove video

From humbling beginnings back in 2007, the Belfast Mela has become one of Northern Ireland's largest multi-cultural celebrations.

This year - the 17th annual festival - will run for nine days with diverse music and dance performances as well as culinary experiences at venues across the city.

The event's founder Nisha Tandon believes summer in Northern Ireland now wouldn’t be complete without the Mela, which now attracts more than 60,000 people.

She said: "We've taken enormous strides towards positioning Mela as a festival which can make a significant impact on the lives of members of our new and established migrant communities who remain seriously under-represented in civic life.

"Central to our work is the use of the arts to generate creative responses to social problems at a local level, helping communities to develop a sense of belonging and a more open, welcoming and vibrant society where all communities in Northern Ireland thrive.”

The festival opens on Saturday 19 August with the Mela Carnival through the streets of Belfast featuring more than 1500 participants, followed by Mela Plus events throughout the week.

New for 2023 is Mela Colours at Botanic Gardens on Saturday 26 August where thousands of people will come together for a powder-throwing multi-coloured event.

The traditional Mela Day returns to Botanic Gardens on Sunday 27 August.

Lord Mayor Belfast Ryan Murphy said: "The Belfast Mela Festival encapsulates our city and its welcoming spirit, while also celebrating the diverse, dynamic and fantastic mix of cultural diversity."

