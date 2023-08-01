Play Brightcove video

Rural theft has cost Northern Ireland £2.5million in one year, and it is farmers who pay the price.

The figure for 2022 is more than double the price on this type of crime in 2021, according to Insurer NFU Mutual.

It means people like Mervyn Rea, a part-time farmer in Crumlin.

He has been victim to rural theft three times.

Livestock and expensive machinery remain key targets for thieves, many of whom, it is understood, are working in criminal gangs.

Mr Rea has had a jeep, several power tools and silage bales taken in the past

He says he was able to avoid financial loss thanks to his insurers at NFU, but that it still does incur costs.

He has to fork out to cover the cost of locks, CCTV cameras and more modern gates.

NFU Mutual says the rise comes against a background of soaring values and low supply of farm machinery worldwide, and that criminal gangs have responded by establishing illicit global markets for farm machinery and technology equipment.

As a result, the UK-wide cost of agricultural vehicle theft reported to the insurer soared by 29% to £11.7m in 2022.

Reacting to the local figures, Chief Inspector Atkinson of the PSNI said that crime in rural areas can have devastating consequences.

"The Police Service of Northern Ireland recognise how concerning rural crime is and the significant effect this type of organised crime can have on many farming businesses, rural communities and individuals directly affected," they said.

"We know rural crime isn’t always just financial, but in most cases, items stolen are of considerable value and are often an essential piece of farming equipment.

“Following the release of NFU Mutual’s 2022 figures, it is very disappointing to see a significant increase in rural crime, however, our officers will continue to build upon the work we have already been doing to strengthen our response to rural crime to help towards decreasing this figure.

“We want to work with local farmers to prevent their equipment from being stolen and want to remind them to keep all farming equipment out of sight and stored in a secure shed, applying approved locks and chains where possible, to ensure they are secure.

“Across the province, we regularly host trailer marking and information events in rural districts at local marts and through partnering with rural groups. Trailer marking involves painting or engraving a unique ID mark on trailers in an easily visible area using stencils. Details for these events can be obtained through local stations and we encourage attendance from all.

“Please also consider fitting a tracked device on your farming vehicles and mark all of your tools. We would urge the public that if you notice something which does not look right, or become aware of machinery or equipment being moved at odd times, to phone police on the 101 number as soon as possible and speak to your neighbourhood team. “Where criminal activity has taken place, police will investigate all reports made to us and take appropriate action where there is evidence to do so, working closely with other enforcement partners.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues in the Rural Crime Partnership to address issues of concern in a bid to prevent crime in rural communities. Representatives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland, Ulster Farmers’ Union, NFU Mutual, Department of Justice, Police and Community Safety Partnership, Federation of Small Businesses and Young Farmers Union work collaboratively so we can share important information, raise awareness and respond to emerging crime trends in a timely manner to support and keep our rural communities safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.