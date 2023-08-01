A man has been taken to hospital following a crash in Lisburn.

The two-vehicle collision occurred this morning on the Saintfield road in the city close to the roundabout.

In a statement, police said: "The Saintfield Road in Lisburn has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision this morning, Tuesday 1st August.

"One man was taken to hospital for his injuries."

Earlier, police had advised motorists of delays as local diversions were in place at the Clougher Road and Plantation Road junctions.

