A principal has paid tribute to "two cherished members of our school community" after a crash claimed the lives of two teenage girls in Co Monaghan.

Three other people were taken to hospital, two of them in a critical condition, after the collision on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly at around 6.45pm on Monday.

All five people were travelling in the same car.

Sharon Magennis, Principal of Largy College, said: “It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time."

Principal Magennis added: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services and Gardaí who responded swiftly to the incident.

“Our priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time.

"The Largy College Critical Incident Team has met to coordinate a response and to enact the Critical Incident Plan.

Sinn Fein councillor Pat Treanor says community devastated.“We are grateful to the public for their deeply felt expression of support and ask that we be given the time and space to concentrate on supporting those in the school community who are most in need.”

Gardai said the bodies of the two girls, aged 16 and 17, were taken to Monaghan General Hospital, with postmortems due to take place on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old male driver of the car are in a critical condition in hospital, while an 18-year-old man is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two 18-year-olds were taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment, and the 60-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The road was closed overnight.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys, who is from Co Monaghan, said the crash was “an unimaginable tragedy”.

“This was a Debs night for Largy College. It should have been a nice celebration and a kind of coming of age for these young people, and it’s just turned into their families’ worst possible nightmare.”

She told RTÉ radio that Largy College, Cavan-Monaghan ETB and the Clones Youth Centre will be providing support to students.

Ms Humphreys said: “This is just awful news for so, so many families, you know, young people to see their friends cut off at such a young, young age. It’s just heartbreaking.”

She added: “None of us ever know what’s around the corner. I know a lot of parents across the country will hear this news today and I know that they’re holding their children extra tight because it’s really every parent’s worst nightmare.”

