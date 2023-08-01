The victims of a crash in County Monaghan have been named as 17-year-old Kiea McCann and 16-year-old Dlava Mohammed.

The two girls died after a crash on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly at around 6.45pm on Monday.Three other people were also hospitalised, two of which were in critical condition. One is believed to be one of the girl's sisters.

The Irish Independent spoke to the parents of Kiea.

They said the two were best friends and spoke of the excitement they had for their night before tragedy struck.

Gardai said the bodies were taken to Monaghan General Hospital, with postmortems due to take place on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Principal of Largy College, where both pupils went to school said “It is with profound sadness and grief that we have learned about the devastating accident that resulted in the untimely and tragic loss of two cherished members of our school community.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends who have tragically lost loved ones. The other individuals involved in the accident also remain in our thoughts and prayers at this time."

Sharon Magennis, Principal of Largy College, adeed: “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the emergency services and Gardaí who responded swiftly to the incident.

“Our priority now is the wellbeing and welfare of the students, parents and staff at this difficult time.

"The Largy College Critical Incident Team has met to coordinate a response and to enact the Critical Incident Plan.

