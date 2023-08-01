Two teenage girls killed and two people critical after Co Monaghan crash

PA Images. Compressed for web. Garda Gardai Police tape Ireland Irish GV General Stock Shot
Gardai remain at the scene of the collision.

Two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17, have died and three other people have been injured in a crash in Co Monaghan yesterday evening.

Gardai remain at the scene of the collision that occurred at around 6.45pm on Monday 31 July, on the N54 in Legnakelly.

An 18-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man are in critical condition.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Two female teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years, who were passengers of the car, were fatally injured during the collision.

"A female teenager, aged 18 years, is in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital.

"A male teenager aged 18 years, is currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"The male driver of the car, aged 60, is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast."

It has been reported that the young people were travelling to a secondary school debs ball.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.