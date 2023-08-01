Two teenage girls killed and two people critical after Co Monaghan crash

Two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17, have died and three other people have been injured in a crash in Co Monaghan yesterday evening.

Gardai remain at the scene of the collision that occurred at around 6.45pm on Monday 31 July, on the N54 in Legnakelly.

An 18-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man are in critical condition.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: "Two female teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years, who were passengers of the car, were fatally injured during the collision.

"A female teenager, aged 18 years, is in a critical condition and currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital.

"A male teenager aged 18 years, is currently receiving treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

"The male driver of the car, aged 60, is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast."

It has been reported that the young people were travelling to a secondary school debs ball.

Gardaí in Monaghan are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

