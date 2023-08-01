Play Brightcove video

CRASH

Two teenage girls aged 16 and 17 have died in a road crash in Co Monaghan. The one vehicle collision happened yesterday evening, on the N54 in Legnakelly.

Three people were taken to hospital where an 18-year-old woman and 60-year-old man remain critically ill.

RURAL CRIME

Rural crime cost Northern Ireland two and a half million pounds last year. That's up more than 50% on 2021.

Police say it's due to the prevalence of organised crime gangs, as well as the low supply and high value of farm machinery.

HOSPITALITY

There's a warning that increased duties on alcohol - which come into force today - will "cripple" hospitality businesses.

The changes to a number of drinks were set out in the Spring Budget. Hospitality Ulster say it's the biggest increase in 50 years and that pubs will have no option but to raise the prices they charge.

MELA LAUNCH

The official launch of this year's Mela takes place this morning.

The 17th annual festival - celebrating cultural diversity - will run from the 19th to 27th of August. It's the city's celebration of global cultures with thousands enjoying the food, performances and arts.

