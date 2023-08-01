A woman has died in a crash involving a car and a motorcycle in Co Armagh last night.

Judith McMullan, 35, from the Whitecross area, died at the scene of the collision on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, on Monday 31 July.A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a collision involving a black Seat Leon car and a Harley Davidson motorcycle shortly before 7.45pm on Monday evening.

"Officers attended along with paramedics, but sadly, Judith, who had been riding the motorcycle, died from her injuries at the scene. "Mowhan Road was closed overnight but has now re-opened and a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway."

Police urged anyone with any information or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1904 31/07/23.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.