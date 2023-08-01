An Irish Government minister said a secondary school “Debs” celebration in Co Monaghan turned into the “worst possible nightmare” after two teenage girls were killed in a crash.

Three other people were taken to hospital, two of them in a critical condition, after the incident on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road at Legnakelly at around 6.45pm on Monday.

All five were travelling in the same car.

Gardai said the bodies of the two girls, aged 16 and 17, were taken to Monaghan General Hospital, with postmortems due to take place on Tuesday.

An 18-year-old woman and the 60-year-old male driver of the car are in a critical condition in hospital, while an 18-year-old man is receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

The two 18-year-olds were taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment, and the 60-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The road was closed overnight.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys, who is from Co Monaghan, said the crash was “an unimaginable tragedy”.

“This was a Debs night for Largy College. It should have been a nice celebration and a kind of coming of age for these young people, and it’s just turned into their families’ worst possible nightmare.”

She told RTÉ radio that Largy College, Cavan-Monaghan ETB and the Clones Youth Centre will be providing support to students.

Ms Humphreys said: “This is just awful news for so, so many families, you know, young people to see their friends cut off at such a young, young age. It’s just heartbreaking.”

She added: “None of us ever know what’s around the corner. I know a lot of parents across the country will hear this news today and I know that they’re holding their children extra tight because it’s really every parent’s worst nightmare.”

Local Sinn Fein councillor Pat Treanor expressed “sincere sympathy” to the families involved on behalf of the local community.

“Its an absolute horror that’s unfolding from yesterday evening, heartbreaking for everyone who lives in the area.”

Mr Treanor, who lives a mile away from the crash site, said he witnessed the Debs preparations.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said: “When I was leaving work, I would have witnessed all of the young people gathering on The Diamond for their Debs, all excited, all getting the photos, meeting their friends.

“But then, about an hour later, there were helicopters in the air, there were sirens of ambulances, and the sad messages started coming through that there had been a serious accident out the Monaghan road out of Clones, and that went on all night really.”

He said there was a “numb silence waiting on the most traumatic news” within the community.

Speaking on the same programme, foreign affairs minister Sean Fleming said: “It’s the saddest news any family or any parents could ever receive, to see that their children were heading out, really on a rite of passage, and heading on hopefully to third-level education or employment in the immediate future, everything in front of them, and this tragic accident happened.

“It’s a shock, it’s a pain, the community will be strong, the community will stand together, they will support each other.

“But that loss will be with that family and that community for the rest of their lives.”

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly told RTÉ that the community will “rally around” affected families.

“But it’s absolutely heartbreaking, devastating news for their families, for their loved ones and for the community and for everyone in Monaghan,” she said.

Local councillor Richard Truell added: “It’s tragic, the community is shocked.

“We can’t get our heads around what’s happened because two young lives have been lost.

“Our thoughts and prayers have to go to their families.”

Cavan-Monaghan TD Matt Carthy said it was “horrendous, heart-wrenching” news and that the prayers of everyone in Co Monaghan are with the families affected.

“A moment of joy and celebration for these young people has turned into a lifetime of devastation for those who loved them,” he said on Twitter.

