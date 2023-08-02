A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Sinn Fein press officer Michael McMonagle after he failed to appear in court in Londonderry to face three child sex offences charges.

McMonagle, who is 41 and from Limewood Street in the Bogside, is accused of attempting to incite a child aged under 16 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to communicate with a child for the purposes of sexual gratification, and causing a child under 16 to look at an image of a person engaging in a sexual act.

When he failed to appear at Bishop Street Courthouse, his solicitor Paddy MacDermott spoke to him by phone and was told he was delayed by a flat tyre and insisted he would attend the court.

Three hours later, when there was still no sign of the defendant, Mr MacDermott told the court that he’d tried to contact McMonagle again but his phone calls were no longer being answered.

Judge Barney McElholm said: “It looks like he has buried his head firmly in the sand.”

The judge pointed out that McMonagle’s home address was no more than half a mile from the court.

“The flat tyre is not in dispute, but this gentleman could have walked here.

“There is no excuse for not turning up. We cannot read the charges to him if he’s not here,” said Mr McElholm.

The judge then issued a warrant for McMonagle’s immediate arrest.

Michael McMonagle is well known to journalists who report on politics in Northern Ireland.

He has worked as a press officer at Sinn Féin offices in Stormont, Westminster and Europe.

Sinn Féin says it has suspended his party membership.

