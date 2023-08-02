A 68-year-old man has been arrested after pouring bleach over another man in Coleraine.

The attack happened in the Church Street area of Coleraine town centre at around 2.20pm on Wednesday.

Police say the man bought the bottle of bleach from a nearby store before walking outside and emptying it on to the victim who was in his 20s.

First aid was provided to him at the scene and no hospital treatment was required.

The man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.He remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

