Belfast boxer Michael Conlan still believes he has what it takes to become a world champion despite losing a second world title bout of his career in May.

The 31-year-old took time to consider his options following his defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena.

"I'll be back 100%, I can't finish on a note like that, I still feel young enough, i still feel fresh enough and I'm ready to go again."

"You'll probably see me out towards the end of the year or maybe the start of next year."

I wouldn't continue if I didn't believe I had that ability still (to become world champion).

I asked my family and if they had said no I wouldn't do it but they still believe in me and think I can get to where I need to be so I will continue until I get there."

