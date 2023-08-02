Belfast's Michael Conlan vows to return to the ring despite world title defeat

The 31-year-old Conlan took time to consider his options following his defeat to Luis Alberto Lopez at the SSE Arena.

Belfast boxer Michael Conlan still believes he has what it takes to become a world champion despite losing a second world title bout of his career in May.

"I'll be back 100%, I can't finish on a note like that, I still feel young enough, i still feel fresh enough and I'm ready to go again."

"You'll probably see me out towards the end of the year or maybe the start of next year."

I wouldn't continue if I didn't believe I had that ability still (to become world champion).

I asked my family and if they had said no I wouldn't do it but they still believe in me and think I can get to where I need to be so I will continue until I get there."

