The DUP leader has accused some of his party colleagues of briefing against his party.

In an extraordinary letter to DUP members, reported by the Belfast Telegraph, he claims the briefings are harming both the Union and the party's electoral prospects.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson claims individuals "manufacture" attacks, which are "driven more by an effort to gain media coverage or advance their personal agenda than any desire to advance Northern Ireland".

Ructions in the party were evident in the ousting of former leader Arlene Foster and then the subsequent leadership elections which put Edwin Poots at the helm - but just for 21 days - before Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was elevated to leader just weeks after losing a close fought contest with Mr Poots.

Sir Jeffrey has since dismissed suggestions of splits in the party.

In his statement to party members, understood to be sent to the Assembly grouping, the DUP leader said he attempted to avoid "engaging in public bickering with fellow unionists", instead encouraging members to focus on defending the Union.

“In some cases, years of daily gutting each other on the airwaves has had an eroding effect on the pro-Union voter.

“Indeed, it drives many pro-Union voters to stand back from getting involved in elected politics or voting in elections. This has cost unionism dear and helped pave the way for the success of our opponents.”

He also blamed fellow unionists for the underwhelming election result at the recent local elections.

“It is frustrating that unionism could have had more seats in the last Assembly election if the transfer rate between unionist parties had been better. Division costs unionism seats and influence.

“Whatever our differences, I would rather have three or four more pro-Union MLAs in Stormont than MLAs who either want to remove Northern Ireland from the UK or who don’t care about the Union.”He also encouraged fellow unionists to work together, saying he will be working at his desk to secure a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol.

"When the next Westminster election arrives, we are not working against each other but working with each other.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.