A firefighter in Northern Ireland left his own retirement party to help rescue 28 calves trapped in a slurry tank.

On-call crew commander John Holmes has served 42 years in the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and had a retirement party planned on Monday.

But duty called and Mr Holmes and guests left the party to rescue the calves trapped near Cullyhanna, Co Armagh.

The Newcastle Fire Station was called to the incident and while Mr Holmes was not expected to help, he insisted on attending.

The NIFRS said "it was a testament to his 42 years of dedicated service".

"John took charge of the Animal Rescue Team, playing a central hands-on role in the safe and successful rescue of every one of the 28 calves," NIFRS said on Twitter.

Mr Holmes' retirement party has been postponed to Monday.

