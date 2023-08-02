Police are appealing for information after a pipe bomb exploded in a residential area of east Belfast.It was reported around 8.20pm that there was a loud bang heard from an alley in the Hyndford Street area off the Beersbridge Road.The PSNI say residents were evacuated and cordons put in place.

Ammunition Technical Officers were tasked to the scene and a crude pipe bomb-type device was discovered next to a household bin.In a statement, police added: "There will be further forensic examination carried out on the remnants of the device. Minor damage was caused to bin and there were no reports of injuries."Inspector Greg Dawson said: “This was a reckless act carried out in a residential area with no consideration given as to who this device could have injured or killed.“We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during this time when they were moved from their homes for a number of hours while we carried out our investigation.“I would ask anyone who noticed anyone acting suspicious in the area to call us on 101 quoting 1889 01/08/23."

Meanwhile, police remain in attendance at a security alert in the Ballyquinn Road area of Dungiven.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.