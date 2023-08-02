Police are treating the tearing of a Bible in Belfast at the weekend as a 'hate crime'.

It happened on Saturday 29 July in Belfast City Centre during the annual Pride parade.

It comes after questions were raised over the PSNI's response to a speech by a preacher during the same event.

In a recorded video, the street preacher was recorded making offensive comments towards the LGBTQ+ community over a microphone system.

It has been reported the Bible ripping happened in front of the preacher.

Police said they are also investigating and treating the speech incident as a hate crime.

